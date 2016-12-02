La La Land - Added Full Trailer
Director: Damien Chazelle
Cast: Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, J.K. Simmons, Finn Wittrock, Sonoya Mizuno, Rosemarie DeWitt, Sandra Rosko, Callie Hernandez, Josh Pence, Ashley Caple
Genre: Comedy, Drama, Musical
Mia, an aspiring actress, serves lattes to movie stars in between auditions and Sebastian, a jazz musician, scrapes by playing cocktail party gigs in dingy bars, but as success mounts they are faced with decisions that begin to fray the fragile fabric of their love affair, and the dreams they worked so hard to maintain in each other threaten to rip them apart.