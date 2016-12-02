New Movie Trailers

January 5, 2017
All Nighter Movie Poster

All Nighter

Director: Gavin Wiesen Cast: Shannon Woodward, Analeigh Tipton, J.K. Simmons, Emile Hirsch, Kristen Schaal, Hunter Parrish, Taran Killam, Stephanie Allynne, Jon Daly, Bojesse Christopher, Xosha Roquemore, Jon Bass, Blake Perlman, Michael Q. Schmidt, Tom Waite Genre: Comedy

A workaholic father who attempts to visit his daughter during a layover in LA, only to discover that she's disappeared, is forced to team up with her awkward ex-boyfriend to find her over the course of one transformative night.

Death Race 2050 Movie Poster

Death Race 2050

Director: G.J. Echternkamp Cast: Manu Bennett, Malcolm McDowell, Marci Miller, Burt Grinstead, Folake Olowofoyeku, Anessa Ramsey, Yancy Butler, Charlie Farrell, Shanna Olson, D.C. Douglas, Sebastian Llosa, Emilio Montero Genre: Action, Comedy, Sci-Fi

The year 2050 the planet has become overpopulated, to help control population the government develops a race. The Death Race. Annually competitors race across the country scoring points for killing people with their vehicles.

The Space Between Us Movie Poster

The Space Between Us - Added Trailer 2 & 3

Director: Peter Chelsom Cast: Britt Robertson, Carla Gugino, Asa Butterfield, Gary Oldman, Janet Montgomery, BD Wong, Colin Egglesfield, Lora Martinez-Cunningham, Sarah Minnich, Jenny Gabrielle Genre: Adventure, Drama, Romance

A young man raised by scientists on Mars returns to Earth to find his father.

Railroad Tigers Movie Poster

Railroad Tigers

Director: Ding Sheng Cast: Jackie Chan, Zitao Huang, Jaycee Chan, Kai Wang, Hiroyuki Ikeuchi, Sang Ping, Alan Ng, Fan Xu, Darren Wang, Kôji Yano, Lanxin Zhang, Zhang Yishang, Wei Na, Yunwei He, Asano Nagahide Genre: Action, Comedy, War

A railroad worker in China in 1941 leads a team of freedom fighters against the Japanese in order to get food for the poor.

December 21, 2016
The Emoji Movie Movie Poster

The Emoji Movie

Director: Anthony Leondis Cast: T.J. Miller, James Corden, Ilana Glazer Genre: Animation, Comedy, Family

Unlocks the never-before-seen secret world inside your smartphone.

Neruda Movie Poster

Neruda

Director: Pablo Larraín Cast: Gael García Bernal, Luis Gnecco, Alfredo Castro, Pablo Derqui, Mercedes Morán, Emilio Gutiérrez Caba, Diego Muñoz, Alejandro Goic, Marcelo Alonso, Héctor Noguera Genre: Biography, Drama

An inspector hunts down Nobel Prize-winning Chilean poet, Pablo Neruda, who becomes a fugitive in his home country in the late 1940s for joining the Communist Party.

Barry Movie Poster

Barry

Director: Vikram Gandhi Cast: Devon Terrell, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jason Mitchell, Ellar Coltrane, Jenna Elfman, Linus Roache, Avi Nash, John Benjamin Hickey, Ashley Judd, Sawyer Pierce, Eric Berryman, Ralph Rodriguez, Danny Henriquez, Tessa Albertson, Tommy Nelson Genre: Biography, Drama

A look at the early life of Barack Obama. Before he became President of the United States, he was one of the few black students at Columbia University NY in the early 80's. Faced with judgmental and racist opinions all around him, he tries to find his place in the world.

December 15, 2016
Burn Country Movie Poster

Burn Country

Director: Ian Olds Cast: Dominic Rains, Melissa Leo, James Franco, Rachel Brosnahan, Thomas Jay Ryan, Tim Kniffin, James Oliver Wheatley, Jason Craig, Wendy Vanden Heuvel, Christopher Kuckenbaker, John Craven, Michelle Maxson, Ari Vozaitis, Sharia Pierce, Keith Baker Genre: Drama, Thriller, War

After being exiled from Afghanistan, a former war journalist settles in a small town in Northern California and takes a job with a local newspaper. But when he attempts to cover local crime, he stumbles into local corruption that puts himself and others in danger.

Sugar Mountain Movie Poster

Sugar Mountain

Director: Richard Gray Cast: Jason Momoa, Cary Elwes, Anna Hutchison, Melora Walters, Drew Roy, Haley Webb, John Karna, Shane Coffey, Crawford Wilson, Yulia Klass, Patrick Sane, Steve Mouzakis, Ron Holmstrom, Nick Farnell, John Teague Genre: Drama, Thriller

Two brothers, down on their luck, fake a disappearance in the Alaskan wilderness so they'll have a great survival story to sell, but the hoax turns out to be more real than they planned.

December 14, 2016
Dunkirk Movie Poster

Dunkirk

Director: Christopher Nolan Cast: Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, Harry Styles, Mark Rylance, Kenneth Branagh, James D'Arcy, Aneurin Barnard, Miranda Nolan, Jack Lowden, Barry Keoghan Genre: Action, Drama, History

Allied soldiers from Belgium, Britain, Canada and France are surrounded by the German army and evacuated during a fierce battle in World War II.

Despicable Me 3 Movie Poster

Despicable Me 3

Director: Kyle Balda, Pierre Coffin, Eric Guillon Cast: Kristen Wiig, Steve Carell, Miranda Cosgrove, Trey Parker, Russell Brand, Michael Beattie, Dana Gaier, Pierre Coffin, Andy Nyman, Nev Scharrel Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure

Gru's long lost twin (Drew) will emerge and there will be a theme of sibling rivalry.

Things to Come Movie Poster

Things to Come

Director: Mia Hansen-Løve Cast: Isabelle Huppert, André Marcon, Roman Kolinka, Edith Scob, Sarah Le Picard, Solal Forte, Elise Lhomeau, Lionel Dray, Grégoire Montana, Lina Benzerti Genre: Drama

A philosophy teacher soldiers through the death of her mother, getting fired from her job, and dealing with a husband who is cheating on her.

December 13, 2016
The Fate of the Furious Movie Poster

The Fate of the Furious

Director: F. Gary Gray Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Charlize Theron, Jason Statham, Scott Eastwood, Vin Diesel, Helen Mirren, Jordana Brewster, Kurt Russell, Elsa Pataky, Kristofer Hivju, Nathalie Emmanuel, Lucas Black, Michelle Rodriguez, Lee Hodge, Tyrese Gibson Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller

When a mysterious woman seduces Dom into the world of crime and a betrayal of those closest to him, the crew face trials that will test them as never before.

December 10, 2016
War for the Planet of the Apes Movie Poster

War for the Planet of the Apes

Director: Matt Reeves Cast: Woody Harrelson, Judy Greer, Andy Serkis, Steve Zahn, Ty Olsson, Max Lloyd-Jones, Aleks Paunovic, Sara Canning, Terry Notary, Karin Konoval Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama

A nation of genetically evolved apes led by Caesar become embroiled in a battle with an army of humans.

Assassin's Creed Movie Poster

Assassin's Creed - Added Trailer 3

Director: Justin Kurzel Cast: Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons, Brendan Gleeson, Charlotte Rampling, Michael Kenneth Williams, Callum Turner, Brian Gleeson, Ariane Labed, Matias Varela, Denis Ménochet Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy

When Callum Lynch explores the memories of his ancestor Aguilar and gains the skills of a Master Assassin, he discovers he is a descendant of the secret Assassins society.

Baywatch Movie Poster

Baywatch

Director: Seth Gordon Cast: Alexandra Daddario, Dwayne Johnson, Priyanka Chopra, Zac Efron, Pamela Anderson, Angelique Kenney, Charlotte McKinney, Ilfenesh Hadera, Kelly Rohrbach, Hannibal Buress Genre: Comedy

Two unlikely prospective lifeguards vie for jobs alongside the buff bodies who patrol a beach in California.

The Wall Movie Poster

The Wall

Director: Doug Liman Cast: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, John Cena, Laith Nakli Genre: Drama, Thriller, War

An American sharpshooter is trapped in a standoff with an Iraqi sniper.

December 9, 2016
Spider-Man: Homecoming Movie Poster

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Director: Jon Watts Cast: Robert Downey Jr., Marisa Tomei, Tom Holland, Donald Glover, Jon Favreau, Martin Starr, Michael Keaton, Logan Marshall-Green, Garcelle Beauvais, Angourie Rice Genre: Action, Adventure, Family

A young Peter Parker/Spider-Man begins to navigate his newfound identity as the web-slinging superhero.

December 8, 2016
The Circle Movie Poster

The Circle

Director: James Ponsoldt Cast: Karen Gillan, Emma Watson, Tom Hanks, John Boyega, Ellar Coltrane, Bill Paxton, Patton Oswalt, Ellen Wong, Glenne Headly, Poorna Jagannathan Genre: Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller

A woman lands a job at a powerful tech company called the Circle, where she becomes involved with a mysterious man.

Fifty Shades Darker Movie Poster

Fifty Shades Darker - Added Trailer 2

Director: James Foley Cast: Tyler Hoechlin, Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan, Kim Basinger, Bella Heathcote, Eric Johnson, Hugh Dancy, Jennifer Ehle, Max Martini, Luke Grimes Genre: Drama, Romance

While Christian wrestles with his inner demons, Anastasia must confront the anger and envy of the women who came before her.

December 7, 2016
Transformers: The Last Knight Movie Poster

Transformers: The Last Knight

Director: Michael Bay Cast: Anthony Hopkins, Mark Wahlberg, Laura Haddock, John Goodman, Isabela Moner, Stanley Tucci, John Turturro, Josh Duhamel, Jean Dujardin, Gil Birmingham Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi

Optimus Prime finding his home planet, Cybertron, now a dead planet, which he comes to find he was responsible for killing. He finds a way to bring the planet back to life, but in order to do so he needs to find an artifact, and that artifact is on Earth.

Fist Fight Movie Poster

Fist Fight

Director: Richie Keen Cast: Ice Cube, Charlie Day, Christina Hendricks, JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Dean Norris, Jillian Bell, Kumail Nanjiani, Dennis Haysbert, Tracy Morgan, Kym Whitley Genre: Comedy

When one school teacher gets the other fired, he is challenged to an after-school fight.

December 5, 2016
Guardians of the Galaxy 2 Movie Poster

Guardians of the Galaxy 2 - Added Teaser 2

Director: James Gunn Cast: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Chris Sullivan, Sylvester Stallone, Bradley Cooper, Elizabeth Debicki, Vin Diesel, Kurt Russell, Nathan Fillion, Dave Bautista, Tommy Flanagan, Michael Rooker, Glenn Close, Sean Gunn Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi

Set to the backdrop of Awesome Mixtape #2, 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' continues the team's adventures as they unravel the mystery of Peter Quill's true parentage.

The Mummy Movie Poster

The Mummy

Director: Alex Kurtzman Cast: Sofia Boutella, Tom Cruise, Annabelle Wallis, Russell Crowe, Jake Johnson, Javier Botet, Courtney B. Vance, Marwan Kenzari, Shina Shihoko Nagai, Jason Matthewson Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy

An ancient princess is awakened from her crypt beneath the desert, bringing with her malevolence grown over millennia, and terrors that defy human comprehension.

November 24, 2016
Passengers Movie Poster

Passengers - Added Trailer 2

Director: Morten Tyldum Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt, Michael Sheen, Andy Garcia, Laurence Fishburne, Kimberly Battista, Aurora Perrineau, Jamie Soricelli, Shelby Taylor Mullins, Kristin Brock Genre: Adventure, Drama, Romance

A spacecraft traveling to a distant colony planet and transporting thousands of people has a malfunction in its sleep chambers. As a result, two passengers are awakened 90 years early.

November 23, 2016
Silence Movie Poster

Silence

Director: Martin Scorsese Cast: Andrew Garfield, Liam Neeson, Adam Driver, Ciarán Hinds, Tadanobu Asano, Nana Komatsu, Shin'ya Tsukamoto, Michié, Ryô Kase, Yôsuke Kubozuka Genre: Drama, History

In the seventeenth century, two Jesuit priests face violence and persecution when they travel to Japan to locate their mentor and propagate Christianity.

November 22, 2016
Cars 3 Movie Poster

Cars 3

Director: Brian Fee Cast: Owen Wilson, Jason Pace, Jose Premole Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Lightning McQueen sets out to prove to a new generation of racers that he's still the best race car in the world.

November 19, 2016
Same Kind of Different as Me Movie Poster

Same Kind of Different as Me

Director: Michael Carney Cast: Renée Zellweger, Jon Voight, Djimon Hounsou, Greg Kinnear, Olivia Holt, Dana Gourrier, Peyton Wich, Ann Mahoney, Mykel Shannon Jenkins, Daniel Zacapa Genre: Drama

International art dealer Ron Hall must befriend a dangerous homeless man in order to save his struggling marriage to his wife, a woman whose dreams will lead all three of them on the journey of their lives.

Hidden Figures Movie Poster

Hidden Figures

Director: Theodore Melfi Cast: Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monáe, Kevin Costner, Kirsten Dunst, Jim Parsons, Mahershala Ali, Aldis Hodge, Glen Powell, Kimberly Quinn Genre: Drama

A team of African-American women provide NASA with important mathematical data needed to launch the program's first successful space missions.

The Bye Bye Man Movie Poster

The Bye Bye Man

Director: Stacy Title Cast: Douglas Smith, Lucien Laviscount, Cressida Bonas, Doug Jones, Michael Trucco, Faye Dunaway, Erica Tremblay, Cleo King, Marisa Echeverria, Jenna Kanell Genre: Horror, Thriller

Three friends stumble upon the horrific origins of the Bye Bye Man, a mysterious figure they discover is the root cause of the evil behind man's most unspeakable acts.

November 18, 2016
Kong: Skull Island Movie Poster

Kong: Skull Island - Added Trailer 2

Director: Jordan Vogt-Roberts Cast: Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Corey Hawkins, Toby Kebbell, Shea Whigham, Jason Mitchell, John Goodman, John C. Reilly, Thomas Mann Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy

A trip back to the mysterious and dangerous home of the king of the apes, the new film will reportedly follow a team of explorers, who venture deep inside the treacherous, primordial island to find the leader's brother along with a mythical serum, confronting extraordinary creatures along the way.

November 17, 2016
Patriots Day Movie Poster

Patriots Day - Added Full Trailer

Director: Peter Berg Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Melissa Benoist, Michelle Monaghan, J.K. Simmons, Kevin Bacon, John Goodman, Lana Condor, Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Wolff, Michael Beach Genre: Drama, Thriller, History

An account of Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis's actions in the events leading up to the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing and the aftermath, which includes the city-wide manhunt to find the terrorists behind it.

Come and Find Me Movie Poster

Come and Find Me

Director: Zack Whedon Cast: Annabelle Wallis, Aaron Paul, Garret Dillahunt, Zachary Knighton, Jordana Largy, Valerie Tian, Terry Chen, Jessica Heafey, Dean Redman, Michael Kopsa Genre: Drama, Thriller

When his girlfriend goes missing, David must track down her whereabouts after he realizes she's not who she was pretending to be.

November 16, 2016
A Kind of Murder Movie Poster

A Kind of Murder

Director: Andy Goddard Cast: Haley Bennett, Jessica Biel, Patrick Wilson, Vincent Kartheiser, Eddie Marsan, Corrie Danieley, Radek Lord, Chris Hill, Christine Dye, Michelle Poole Genre: Comedy

In 1960s New York, Walter Stackhouse is a successful architect married to the beautiful Clara who leads a seemingly perfect life. But his fascination with an unsolved murder leads him into a spiral of chaos as he is forced to play cat-and-mouse with a clever killer and an overambitious detective, while at the same time lusting after another woman.

Why Him? Movie Poster

Why Him? - Added Red-Band Trailer 2

Director: John Hamburg Cast: Bryan Cranston, James Franco, Megan Mullally, Keegan-Michael Key, Zoey Deutch, Adam Devine, Casey Wilson, Andrew Rannells, Griffin Gluck, Zack Pearlman Genre: Comedy

A dad forms a bitter rivalry with his daughter's young rich boyfriend.

November 15, 2016
Jackie Movie Poster

Jackie - Added Trailer 2

Director: Pablo Larraín Cast: Natalie Portman, Peter Sarsgaard, Caspar Phillipson, Greta Gerwig, Billy Crudup, John Carroll Lynch, John Hurt, Max Casella, Richard E. Grant, Beth Grant Genre: Biography, Drama

Following the assassination of her husband, First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy fights through grief and trauma to regain her faith, console her children, and define her husband's historic legacy.

November 14, 2016
Beauty and the Beast Movie Poster

Beauty and the Beast - Added Full Trailer

Director: Bill Condon Cast: Dan Stevens, Emma Watson, Luke Evans, Ewan McGregor, Ian McKellen, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Emma Thompson, Josh Gad, Stanley Tucci, Kevin Kline Genre: Fantasy, Musical, Romance

An adaptation of the classic fairy-tale about a monstrous prince and a young woman who fall in love.

Collateral Beauty Movie Poster

Collateral Beauty - Added Trailer 2

Director: David Frankel Cast: Will Smith, Keira Knightley, Kate Winslet, Edward Norton, Helen Mirren, Naomie Harris, Michael Peña, Enrique Murciano, Kylie Rogers, Natalie Gold Genre: Drama

A tragic event sends a New York ad man on a downward spiral.

November 13, 2016
Ghost in the Shell Movie Poster

Ghost in the Shell

Director: Rupert Sanders Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Michael Wincott, Michael Pitt, Juliette Binoche, Rila Fukushima, Pilou Asbæk, Chin Han, Takeshi Kitano, Chris Obi, Peter Ferdinando Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

A cyborg policewoman attempts to bring down a nefarious computer hacker.

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets Movie Poster

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

Director: Luc Besson Cast: Cara Delevingne, Ethan Hawke, John Goodman, Dane DeHaan, Clive Owen, Rutger Hauer, Rihanna, Kris Wu, Alexandre Nguyen, Mathieu Kassovitz Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi

Time-traveling agent Valerian is sent to investigate a galactic empire, along with his partner Laureline.

November 10, 2016
Office Christmas Party Movie Poster

Office Christmas Party - Added Trailer 2

Director: Josh Gordon, Will Speck Cast: Kate McKinnon, Jennifer Aniston, Olivia Munn, Jason Bateman, Jamie Chung, T.J. Miller, Abbey Lee, Jillian Bell, Rob Corddry, Randall Park Genre: Comedy

When his uptight CEO sister threatens to shut down his branch, the branch manager throws an epic Christmas party in order to land a big client and save the day, but the party gets way out of hand...

Renegades Movie Poster

Renegades

Director: Steven Quale Cast: J.K. Simmons, Sullivan Stapleton, Ewen Bremner, Sylvia Hoeks, Diarmaid Murtagh, Charlie Bewley, Clemens Schick, Dimitri Leonidas, Slavko Sobin, Joshua Henry Genre: Action, Thriller

A team of Navy SEALs discover an underwater treasure in a Bosnian lake.

Wilson Movie Poster

Wilson

Director: Craig Johnson Cast: Woody Harrelson, Judy Greer, Laura Dern, Cheryl Hines, Margo Martindale, Shaun Brown, Tom Proctor, David Warshofsky, Isabella Amara, James Saito Genre: Comedy

A lonely, neurotic and hilariously honest middle-aged man reunites with his estranged wife and meets his teenage daughter for the first time.

November 5, 2016
The LEGO Batman Movie Movie Poster

The LEGO Batman Movie - Added Full Trailer

Director: Chris McKay Cast: Ralph Fiennes, Rosario Dawson, Michael Cera, Zach Galifianakis, Will Arnett, Mariah Carey Genre: Animation, Action, Comedy

A spin-off film featuring Batman from the 2014 film 'The Lego Movie'.

November 4, 2016
Wonder Woman Movie Poster

Wonder Woman - Added Full Trailer

Director: Patty Jenkins Cast: Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen, David Thewlis, Elena Anaya, Lucy Davis, Danny Huston, Ewen Bremner, Samantha Jo Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy

An Amazon princess leaves her island home to explore the world, and becomes the greatest of its heroes.

La La Land Movie Poster

La La Land - Added Full Trailer

Director: Damien Chazelle Cast: Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, J.K. Simmons, Finn Wittrock, Sonoya Mizuno, Rosemarie DeWitt, Sandra Rosko, Callie Hernandez, Josh Pence, Ashley Caple Genre: Comedy, Drama, Musical

Mia, an aspiring actress, serves lattes to movie stars in between auditions and Sebastian, a jazz musician, scrapes by playing cocktail party gigs in dingy bars, but as success mounts they are faced with decisions that begin to fray the fragile fabric of their love affair, and the dreams they worked so hard to maintain in each other threaten to rip them apart.

November 3, 2016
Nerdland Movie Poster

Nerdland

Director: Chris Prynoski Cast: Hannibal Buress, Julie Galdieri, Mike Judge, Riki Lindhome, Christopher McCulloch, Kate Micucci, Laraine Newman, Patton Oswalt, Paul Rudd, Paul Scheer Genre: Animation

The story of two best friends, aspiring screenwriter Elliot and aspiring actor John, whose dreams of super-stardom have fizzled. With their 30th birthdays looming and their desperation growing, John and Elliot decide that in this 24/7, celebrity-obsessed world of over-shared navel-gazing, there are more ways to become famous -- or infamous -- then ever before.

Sing Movie Poster

Sing - Added Trailer 3

Director: Garth Jennings Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, John C. Reilly, Leslie Jones, Nick Offerman, Seth MacFarlane, Peter Serafinowicz, Jennifer Saunders Genre: Animation, Comedy, Musical

A koala named Buster recruits his best friend to help him drum up business for his theater by hosting a singing competition.