The Emoji Movie
Unlocks the never-before-seen secret world inside your smartphone.
An inspector hunts down Nobel Prize-winning Chilean poet, Pablo Neruda, who becomes a fugitive in his home country in the late 1940s for joining the Communist Party.
A look at the early life of Barack Obama. Before he became President of the United States, he was one of the few black students at Columbia University NY in the early 80's. Faced with judgmental and racist opinions all around him, he tries to find his place in the world.
After being exiled from Afghanistan, a former war journalist settles in a small town in Northern California and takes a job with a local newspaper. But when he attempts to cover local crime, he stumbles into local corruption that puts himself and others in danger.
Two brothers, down on their luck, fake a disappearance in the Alaskan wilderness so they'll have a great survival story to sell, but the hoax turns out to be more real than they planned.
Allied soldiers from Belgium, Britain, Canada and France are surrounded by the German army and evacuated during a fierce battle in World War II.
Gru's long lost twin (Drew) will emerge and there will be a theme of sibling rivalry.
A philosophy teacher soldiers through the death of her mother, getting fired from her job, and dealing with a husband who is cheating on her.
When a mysterious woman seduces Dom into the world of crime and a betrayal of those closest to him, the crew face trials that will test them as never before.
A nation of genetically evolved apes led by Caesar become embroiled in a battle with an army of humans.
When Callum Lynch explores the memories of his ancestor Aguilar and gains the skills of a Master Assassin, he discovers he is a descendant of the secret Assassins society.
Two unlikely prospective lifeguards vie for jobs alongside the buff bodies who patrol a beach in California.
An American sharpshooter is trapped in a standoff with an Iraqi sniper.
A young Peter Parker/Spider-Man begins to navigate his newfound identity as the web-slinging superhero.
A woman lands a job at a powerful tech company called the Circle, where she becomes involved with a mysterious man.
While Christian wrestles with his inner demons, Anastasia must confront the anger and envy of the women who came before her.
Optimus Prime finding his home planet, Cybertron, now a dead planet, which he comes to find he was responsible for killing. He finds a way to bring the planet back to life, but in order to do so he needs to find an artifact, and that artifact is on Earth.
When one school teacher gets the other fired, he is challenged to an after-school fight.
Set to the backdrop of Awesome Mixtape #2, 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' continues the team's adventures as they unravel the mystery of Peter Quill's true parentage.
An ancient princess is awakened from her crypt beneath the desert, bringing with her malevolence grown over millennia, and terrors that defy human comprehension.
A spacecraft traveling to a distant colony planet and transporting thousands of people has a malfunction in its sleep chambers. As a result, two passengers are awakened 90 years early.
In the seventeenth century, two Jesuit priests face violence and persecution when they travel to Japan to locate their mentor and propagate Christianity.
Lightning McQueen sets out to prove to a new generation of racers that he's still the best race car in the world.
International art dealer Ron Hall must befriend a dangerous homeless man in order to save his struggling marriage to his wife, a woman whose dreams will lead all three of them on the journey of their lives.
A team of African-American women provide NASA with important mathematical data needed to launch the program's first successful space missions.
Three friends stumble upon the horrific origins of the Bye Bye Man, a mysterious figure they discover is the root cause of the evil behind man's most unspeakable acts.
A trip back to the mysterious and dangerous home of the king of the apes, the new film will reportedly follow a team of explorers, who venture deep inside the treacherous, primordial island to find the leader's brother along with a mythical serum, confronting extraordinary creatures along the way.
An account of Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis's actions in the events leading up to the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing and the aftermath, which includes the city-wide manhunt to find the terrorists behind it.
When his girlfriend goes missing, David must track down her whereabouts after he realizes she's not who she was pretending to be.
In 1960s New York, Walter Stackhouse is a successful architect married to the beautiful Clara who leads a seemingly perfect life. But his fascination with an unsolved murder leads him into a spiral of chaos as he is forced to play cat-and-mouse with a clever killer and an overambitious detective, while at the same time lusting after another woman.
A dad forms a bitter rivalry with his daughter's young rich boyfriend.
Following the assassination of her husband, First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy fights through grief and trauma to regain her faith, console her children, and define her husband's historic legacy.
An adaptation of the classic fairy-tale about a monstrous prince and a young woman who fall in love.
A tragic event sends a New York ad man on a downward spiral.
A cyborg policewoman attempts to bring down a nefarious computer hacker.
Time-traveling agent Valerian is sent to investigate a galactic empire, along with his partner Laureline.
When his uptight CEO sister threatens to shut down his branch, the branch manager throws an epic Christmas party in order to land a big client and save the day, but the party gets way out of hand...
A team of Navy SEALs discover an underwater treasure in a Bosnian lake.
A lonely, neurotic and hilariously honest middle-aged man reunites with his estranged wife and meets his teenage daughter for the first time.
A spin-off film featuring Batman from the 2014 film 'The Lego Movie'.
An Amazon princess leaves her island home to explore the world, and becomes the greatest of its heroes.
Mia, an aspiring actress, serves lattes to movie stars in between auditions and Sebastian, a jazz musician, scrapes by playing cocktail party gigs in dingy bars, but as success mounts they are faced with decisions that begin to fray the fragile fabric of their love affair, and the dreams they worked so hard to maintain in each other threaten to rip them apart.
The story of two best friends, aspiring screenwriter Elliot and aspiring actor John, whose dreams of super-stardom have fizzled. With their 30th birthdays looming and their desperation growing, John and Elliot decide that in this 24/7, celebrity-obsessed world of over-shared navel-gazing, there are more ways to become famous -- or infamous -- then ever before.
A koala named Buster recruits his best friend to help him drum up business for his theater by hosting a singing competition.