New Movie Trailers

January 29, 2017
Life Movie Poster

Life

Director: Daniel Espinosa Cast: Rebecca Ferguson, Ryan Reynolds, Jake Gyllenhaal, Hiroyuki Sanada, Olga Dihovichnaya, Ariyon Bakare, Alexandre Nguyen, Hiu Woong-Sin, Camiel Warren-Taylor Genre: Sci-Fi, Thriller

An international space crew discovers life on Mars.

The Belko Experiement Movie Poster

The Belko Experiment

Director: Greg McLean Cast: Adria Arjona, David Dastmalchian, Josh Brener, Tony Goldwyn, Michael Rooker, Sean Gunn, John Gallagher Jr., John C. McGinley, Mikaela Hoover, Abraham Benrubi, Owain Yeoman, Brent Sexton, Melonie Diaz, Rusty Schwimmer, David Del Rio Genre: Action, Horror, Thriller

In a twisted social experiment, 80 Americans are locked in their high-rise corporate office in Bogotá, Colombia and ordered by an unknown voice coming from the company's intercom system to participate in a deadly game of kill or be killed.

January 28, 2017
Leap! Movie Poster

Leap!

Director: Eric Summer, Éric Warin Cast: Elle Fanning, Dane DeHaan, Maddie Ziegler, Carly Rae Jepsen, Camille Cottin, Elana Dunkelman, Julie Khaner, Kaycie Chase, Shoshana Sperling, Laurent Maurel, Malik Bentalha, Terrence Scammell, Pascal Casanova, Antoine Schoumsky, Magali Barney Genre: Animation, Adventure, Family

An orphan girl dreams of becoming a ballerina and flees her rural Brittany for Paris, where she passes for someone else and accedes to the position of pupil at the Grand Opera house.

The Shack Movie Poster

The Shack

Director: Stuart Hazeldine Cast: Octavia Spencer, Sam Worthington, Radha Mitchell, Ryan Robbins, Tim McGraw, Graham Greene, Megan Charpentier, Derek Hamilton, Emily Holmes, Avraham Aviv Alush, Gage Munroe, Jordyn Ashley Olson, Sumire Matsubara, Amélie Eve, Lane Edwards Genre: Drama

A grieving man receives a mysterious, personal invitation to meet with God at a place called "The Shack."

The Last Word Movie Poster

The Last Word

Director: Mark Pellington Cast: Shirley MacLaine, Amanda Seyfried, Anne Heche, Thomas Sadoski, Philip Baker Hall, Tom Everett Scott, AnnJewel Lee Dixon, Sarah Baker, Marshall Bell, Steven Culp, J. Denise, Juan Jose Dubon, Joshua Harto, Basil Hoffman, Marcy Jarreau Genre: Comedy

Harriet is a retired businesswoman who tries to control everything around her. When she decides to write her own obituary, a young journalist takes up the task of finding out the truth resulting in a life-altering friendship.

Raw Movie Poster

Raw

Director: Julia Ducournau Cast: Garance Marillier, Ella Rumpf, Rabah Nait Oufella, Laurent Lucas, Joana Preiss, Bouli Lanners, Marion Vernoux, Thomas Mustin, Marouane Iddoub, Jean-Louis Sbille, Benjamin Boutboul, Virgil Leclaire, Anna Solomin, Sophie Breyer, Danel Utegenova Genre: Horror

When a young vegetarian undergoes a carnivorous hazing ritual at vet school, an unbidden taste for meat begins to grow in her.

The Sense of an Ending Movie Poster

The Sense of an Ending

Director: Ritesh Batra Cast: Michelle Dockery, Emily Mortimer, Charlotte Rampling, Jim Broadbent, Harriet Walter, Freya Mavor, Joe Alwyn, Manjinder Virk, Edward Holcroft, Billy Howle, James Wilby, Nick Mohammed, Andrew Buckley, Kelly Price, Oliver Maltman Genre: Drama

A man becomes haunted by his past and is presented with a mysterious legacy that causes him to re-think his current situation in life.

January 27, 2017
Before I Fall Movie Poster

Before I Fall

Director: Ry Russo-Young Cast: Zoey Deutch, Halston Sage, Elena Kampouris, Jennifer Beals, Alyssa Lynch, Logan Miller, Diego Boneta, Kian Lawley, Nicholas Lea, Erica Tremblay, Cynthy Wu, Medalion Rahimi, Liv Hewson, Roan Curtis, Claire Margaret Corlett Genre: Drama, Mystery

February 12 is just another day in Sam's charmed life until it turns out to be her last. Stuck reliving her last day over one inexplicable week, Sam untangles the mystery around her death and discovers everything she's in danger of losing.

Get Out Movie Poster

Get Out

Director: Jordan Peele Cast: Allison Williams, Lakeith Stanfield, Catherine Keener, Bradley Whitford, Caleb Landry Jones, Daniel Kaluuya, Erika Alexander, Betty Gabriel, Lyle Brocato, Ashley LeConte Campbell, Jeronimo Spinx, Marcus Henderson, LilRel Howery, Jana Allen, Avery Frawley Genre: Horror

A young African-American man visits his Caucasian girlfriend's mysterious family estate.

Everybody Loves Somebody Movie Poster

Everybody Loves Somebody

Director: Catalina Aguilar Mastretta Cast: Karla Souza, Ben O'Toole, Stefanie Estes, K.C. Clyde, José María Yazpik, Tiaré Scanda, Patricia Bernal, Alejandro Camacho, Karl Kwiatkowski, Rocio Vidal, Samantha Neyland, Ron Marino, Santiago Minor Lecay, Reuel Pendleton, Amor Flores Genre: Comedy

On the surface, Clara Barron seems to have it all: a job as an OB-GYN; a great house in LA; and a loving family. But, the one thing Clara doesn't have figured out is her love life. Pressured by a family wedding in Mexico, Clara asks a co-worker to pose as her boyfriend for the weekend festivities, only to be caught by surprise when her ex-boyfriend (and family favorite) suddenly shows up after disappearing from her life completely.

Lovesong Movie Poster

Lovesong

Director: So Yong Kim Cast: Riley Keough, Jessie Ok Gray, Cary Joji Fukunaga, Jena Malone, Juliet Fitzpatrick, Neal Huff, Sky Ok Gray, Ryan Eggold, Marshall Chapman, Brooklyn Decker, Amy Seimetz, William Tyler, Luke Schneider, Sasha Dobson, Jamin Orrall Genre: Drama

The relationship between two friends deepens during an impromptu road trip.

Bitter Harvest Movie Poster

Bitter Harvest

Director: George Mendeluk Cast: Barry Pepper, Tom Austen, Terence Stamp, Max Irons, Samantha Barks, Aneurin Barnard, Richard Brake, Tamer Hassan, Lucy Brown, Nicholas Aaron, William Beck, Gary Oliver, Edward Akrout, Jack Hollington, Dominic Borrelli Genre: Drama, Romance, War

Set between the two World Wars and based on true historical events, Bitter Harvest conveys the untold story of the Holodomor, the genocidal famine engineered by the tyrant Joseph Stalin.

January 26, 2017
A Cure for Wellness Movie Poster

A Cure for Wellness

Director: Gore Verbinski Cast: Jason Isaacs, Dane DeHaan, Mia Goth, Adrian Schiller, Celia Imrie, Susanne Wuest, Carl Lumbly, Lisa Banes, Magnus Krepper, Ivo Nandi, Natalia Bobrich, Eric Todd, Jason Babinsky, Godehard Giese, Johannes Krisch Genre: Mystery, Thriller

An ambitious young executive is sent to retrieve his company's CEO from an idyllic but mysterious "wellness center" at a remote location in the Swiss Alps but soon suspects that the spa's miraculous treatments are not what they seem.

January 25, 2017
A United Kingdom Movie Poster

A United Kingdom

Director: Amma Asante Cast: David Oyelowo, Rosamund Pike, Jack Davenport, Tom Felton, Laura Carmichael, Terry Pheto, Jessica Oyelowo, Vusi Kunene, Nicholas Lyndhurst, Arnold Oceng, Anastasia Hille, Charlotte Hope, Theo Landey, Abena Ayivor, Jack Lowden Genre: Biography, Drama, Romance

Prince Seretse Khama of Botswana causes an international stir when he marries a white woman from London in the late 1940s.

January 24, 2017
The Comedian Movie Poster

The Comedian

Director: Taylor Hackford Cast: Robert De Niro, Leslie Mann, Danny DeVito, Cloris Leachman, Harvey Keitel, Edie Falco, Billy Crystal, Hannibal Buress, Patti LuPone, Charles Grodin, Gilbert Gottfried, Aly Mang, Lois Smith, Brett Butler, Jimmie Walker Genre: Comedy

A look at the life of an aging insult comic named Jack Burke.

Youth in Oregon Movie Poster

Youth in Oregon

Director: Joel David Moore Cast: Nicola Peltz, Christina Applegate, Billy Crudup, Josh Lucas, Frank Langella, Mary Kay Place, Rebecca Blumhagen, Carla Quevedo, Will Janowitz, Geoffrey Owens, Alex Shaffer, Victoria Vitkowsky-Bennett, Maryann Plunkett, Robert Hogan, Michael Godere Genre: Comedy, Drama

A man is tasked with driving his embittered 80-year-old father-in-law cross country to be legally euthanized in Oregon, while along the way helping him rediscover a reason for living.

I Am Not Your Negro Movie Poster

I Am Not Your Negro

Director: Raoul Peck Cast: Samuel L. Jackson, James Baldwin, Dick Cavett Genre: Documentary

Writer James Baldwin tells the story of race in modern America with his unfinished novel, Remember This House.

Kedi Movie Poster

Kedi

Director: Ceyda Torun Cast: Bülent Üstün Genre: Documentary

A profile of an ancient city and its unique people, seen through the eyes of the most mysterious and beloved animal humans have ever known, the Cat.

Wheeler Movie Poster

Wheeler

Director: Ryan Ross Cast: Stephen Dorff, Kris Kristofferson, Audrey Spillman, Bobby Tomberlin, Bart Herbison, Jim Ed Norman, Travis Meadows, Anastasia Munoz, Josh Adelstein, William Todd Austin, David Bates, Eddie Bayers, Frances Bell, Dena Brown, Sherri Callahan Genre: Drama

The story of an aspiring musician from Kaufman, Texas who travels to Nashville with the lifelong dream of trying his hand at country music. With the help of key allies on the ground, "Wheeler" converses with real people in real locations, with every musical number performed live. The line between reality and fiction blurs as Wheeler chases his dream in this touching tribute to old school country legends.

The Lure Movie Poster

The Lure

Director: Agnieszka Smoczynska Cast: Marta Mazurek, Michalina Olszanska, Kinga Preis, Andrzej Konopka, Jakub Gierszal, Zygmunt Malanowicz, Magdalena Cielecka, Katarzyna Herman, Marcin Kowalczyk, Joanna Niemirska, Katarzyna Sawczuk, Roma Gasiorowska, Grzegorz Stelmaszewski, Janina Wronska, Krzysztof Chmielewski Genre: Comedy, Drama, Horror

In Warsaw, a pair of mermaid sisters are adopted into a cabaret. While one seeks love with humans the other hungers to dine on the human population of the city.

January 13, 2017
Alien: Covenant Movie Poster

Alien: Covenant

Director: Ridley Scott Cast: Michael Fassbender, James Franco, Katherine Waterston, Noomi Rapace, Guy Pearce, Callie Hernandez, Billy Crudup, Carmen Ejogo, Danny McBride, Demián Bichir, Amy Seimetz, Jussie Smollett, Goran D. Kleut, Uli Latukefu, Benjamin Rigby Genre: Sci-Fi, Thriller

The crew of the colony ship Covenant, bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, discover what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world. When they uncover a threat beyond their imagination, they must attempt a harrowing escape.

Baywatch Movie Poster

Baywatch - Added Trailer 2

Director: Seth Gordon Cast: Alexandra Daddario, Dwayne Johnson, Priyanka Chopra, Zac Efron, Pamela Anderson, Angelique Kenney, Charlotte McKinney, Ilfenesh Hadera, Kelly Rohrbach, Hannibal Buress Genre: Comedy

Two unlikely prospective lifeguards vie for jobs alongside the buff bodies who patrol a beach in California.

Rings Movie Poster

Rings - Added Trailer 2

Director: F. Javier Gutiérrez Cast: Laura Wiggins, Aimee Teegarden, Johnny Galecki, Lizzie Brocheré, Bonnie Morgan, Alex Roe, Zach Roerig, Matilda Anna Ingrid Lutz, Brandon Larracuente, Andrea Powell Genre: Drama, Horror

Samara returns with a familiar video tape to strike terror again in the third film of the Ring series, Rings.