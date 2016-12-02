On the surface, Clara Barron seems to have it all: a job as an OB-GYN; a great house in LA; and a loving family. But, the one thing Clara doesn't have figured out is her love life. Pressured by a family wedding in Mexico, Clara asks a co-worker to pose as her boyfriend for the weekend festivities, only to be caught by surprise when her ex-boyfriend (and family favorite) suddenly shows up after disappearing from her life completely.